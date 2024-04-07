Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the increasing temperature in the plains of North India, neighboring Nainital in Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge influx of tourists from across the country seeking respite from the scorching heat.

The lake city has been bustling with tourists, and shopkeepers and traders are happy with their booming business due to the large number of arrivals.

Tourists are visiting major sites like Snow View Point, Himalaya Darshan, Kilbury, Eco Cave Park, Zoo, Sarita Taal Water Point, Botanical Garden, and Sankat Mochan Mandir, among other popular spots.

The district's tourism association is also prepared to welcome the tourists.

Digvijay Bisht, the chairperson of the Hotel Association, said that Nainital is enjoying pleasant weather and that the city is witnessing tourists from all over India. "However, due to the Lok Sabha elections, tourists are facing hurdles in carrying cash," he said.

District authorities are also making efforts to ensure that tourists do not face any unnecessary obstacles.

Prahlad Narayan Meena, senior police superintendent, said, "To make sure that tourists don't face any kind of difficulty, we have instructed the checking posts not to bother them."

The people of Uttarakhand will cast vote in a single phase on April 19, as per the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

