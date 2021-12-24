New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed Hunar Haat as the brand ambassador of Swadeshi Heritage and said it fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Vocal for local'.

The 35th edition of Hunar Haat was inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The event will culminate on January 5, 2022.

Addressing the media here, Naqvi said, "The Swadeshi Heritage of the artisans and craftsmen of the entire country, Hunar Haat not only provides them opportunity and market but also is a brand ambassador of the path taking Swadeshi to swavalamban (Independence).

"Hunar Haat is fulfilling the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going Vocal for local. This is the 35th Hunar Haat in Delhi in which almost 700 artisans, craftsmen are participating from across the country," he added.

The Minister informed that no entry will be allowed in Hunar Haat without a mask, however, it will be distributed free of cost to the people who do not have one.

"There will strictly be no entry allowed in Hunar Haat without a mask. We will distribute free masks and sanitiser for the people who have not worn masks. We have made preparations for cleanliness, health. We have made centre for health here too. The artisans and craftsmen here are all double-vaccinated. More than 50 per cent of the participants are females," Naqvi said.

Elaborating on the programmes planned throughout the course of the event, the Union Minister said that the cultural programmes will be restricted on December 25 and 31, however, the big events will take place from January 1.

"The cultural programmes like music normally conducted in Hunar Haat have been restricted this time. There will be no such programme on December 25. We have also decided to not have any such programme on December 31 too. The circus has also been started. The performers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Northeast and various states," he said.

"We have planned some programmes of big artists in which Pankaj Udhas, Daler Mehndi, Suresh Wadkar and others will perform," Naqvi added.

The BJP leader announced that the actors of the iconic Mahabharat serial will be performing live on the last day of the event.

"On the last day of the event, there will be a live performance of the Mahabharat that we had watched on Television. The actors of the programme will perform. Most of the big events will take place after December 31," he said. (ANI)

