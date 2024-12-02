New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five prominent spiritual organizations under Mission SPANDAN in Delhi on Monday.

The initiative, envisioned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to tackle drug abuse and psychotropic substance addiction through spirituality, awareness, and collective action.

Presiding over the event, Anurag Garg, IPS, Director General, NCB, highlighted the mission's significance, stating, "Mission SPANDAN unites efforts to inspire resilience and foster a drug-free India."

The MoU was signed on behalf of NCB by Anand Prakash Tiwari, DDG (Special Wing, Legal and Awareness), and represented spiritual organizations including Art of Living, Prajapita Brahma Kumari, ISKCON, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, and Ram Chandra Mission.

Under the collaboration, NCB will provide technical support, and educational resources, and coordinate with local authorities, while the spiritual organizations will lead grassroots awareness campaigns, youth-focused programs, and community engagement initiatives. Senior NCB officials Monika Ashish Batra, Gyaneshwar Singh, and Neeraj Kumar Gupta attended the ceremony, underscoring the bureau's commitment to this cause.

The event concluded with a collective pledge, led by Anurag Garg, IPS, reaffirming a shared resolve to eradicate substance abuse. Mission SPANDAN now stands as a powerful symbol of collaboration, marking a significant step toward building a healthier and drug-free nation. (ANI)

