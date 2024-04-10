Gomati (Tripura) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for West Tripura constituency Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister for the fourth time as well.

Deb was speaking at a joint election rally organized by ally Tipra Motha Party, IPFT and BJP at Noabari area in Bagma assembly constituency under Gomati District of Tripura.

"I want to urge the people of Bagma and Killa area to come out of their homes and vote for the BJP to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a fourth term in office," Deb said.

Realising that it was an error in speaking, Deb added, "I wanted to say third term but inadvertently said fourth time. It indicates that the god wants PM Modi to continue in the top office. Third term with four hundred seats is almost confirmed now and today Biplab Deb has said that Modi ji will be the Prime Minister for the fourth term as well. The opposition party leaders will certainly lose their sleep after listening to this."

Countering former Chief Minister and CPIM politburo member Manik Sarkar's statement on drop in BJP's vote share in the last assembly elections, Deb said, "He (Manik Sarkar) has now become a Psephologist. He keeps highlighting the vote percentage of different parties. If this new role suits you then you should come up with a statistical analysis on the more than 1,000 political murders that occurred when you were in power. You should break your silence on the incidents of crime against women that occurred when you were the Chief Minister."

He also urged the party workers to ensure that the 100 percent voters of Killa and Bagma area vote for the BJP. Speaking exclusively to ANI after the rally, Chief Executive Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Purna Chandra Jamatia said, "In 90 percent areas of Tripura joint coordination committees have been formed in order to ensure that the whole vote bank of TIPRA Motha could be transferred to BJP in the elections. We shall soon visit the remaining areas and complete the task of forming joint working groups for these elections."

Jamatia heads Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council where Tipra Motha captured power in 2021.

He also explained that his party entered into the ruling coalition for development of the tribal areas. "The CPI(M) and Congress have no agenda. Neither they have any vision for the indigenous population. Maharaj signed the agreement with the Government of India and paved the way for inclusive development in the hilly areas of Tripura," Jamatia added. Among the others, Minister Shukla Charan Noatia of IPFT and BJP MLA and former Minister Rampada Jamatia were present at the meeting. (ANI)

