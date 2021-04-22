Nashik, Apr 22 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,87,805 with the addition of 5,928 new patients on Thursday, health department officials said.

The virus claimed 55 more lives, which took the death toll in the north Maharashtra district to 3,177, they said.

Of these, 11 were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, 43 from other parts of the district and one COVID-19 victim was from outside, but was receiving treatment here.

Also, 3,575 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 2,37,661, the officials said.

As many as 10,72,836 swabs have been tested for coronavirus in the district till date, of which 18,496 were examined in the last 24 hours, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)