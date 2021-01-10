Nashik, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,12,478 on Sunday with the addition of 185 new cases, health officials said.

With one death, the death toll in the district mounted to 2,011, they said.

A total of 213 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,08,795, officials added.

With 356 new tests for coronavirus, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik has gone up to 4,56,782, they said.

