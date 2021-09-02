Nashik, Sep 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,05,653 with 136 new cases on Thursday, health officials said.

Also Read | Is Benjamin Herzog Taking a Come Back?.

The virus claimed four lives during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 8,587, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, His Wife’s Younger Sister End Life By Consuming Poison Over ‘Relationship’ In Bareilly District.

As 86 patients recuperated on Thursday, the COVID-19 recovery count in the district went up to 3,96,003.

As many as 24,64,112 samples have been tested so far, 5,385 of them on Thursday alone, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)