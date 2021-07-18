Nashik, Jul 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik rose by 142 on Sunday to touch 4,01,226, while the day also saw four deaths and 126 recoveries, an official said.

The district has so far seen 8,470 deaths and 3,91,200 people recovering from the infection, he said.

With 5,755 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,48,299, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)