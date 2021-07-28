Nashik, Jul 28 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,02,207 with the addition of 70 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed three more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 8,504, they said.

As 228 patients recuperated from infection during the day, Nashik's overall recovery count has reached 3,92,637.

As many as 22,32,192 samples have been tested so far in this north Maharashtra district, with 10,304 being tested on Wednesday alone.

