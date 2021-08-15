Nashik, Aug 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,04,078 on Sunday after 112 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 135 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

He said the recovery count in the district stood at 3,94,439 and the toll is 8,549.

With 3,393 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,71,048, he added.

