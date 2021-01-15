Nashik, Jan 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,13,373 on Friday after 217 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw four deaths and 273 people get discharged, an official said.

The overall toll in the state is 2,025 and the recovery count stands at 1,09,988, he added.

With 3,241 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,66,715, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)