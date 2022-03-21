Nashik, Mar 21 (PTI) Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday had a 'COVID-19 clean slate' as no case was detected nor did anyone succumb to the infection, the feat coming for the first time since the pandemic started in March, 2020, an official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update.

The tally in the district is 4,75,987, while the toll stood at 8,899, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: Court Defers Order on Bail Plea of Umar Khalid Till March 23.

With the discharge of five people during the day, the recovery count climbed to 4,67,022, leaving the district with an active tally of 66, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)