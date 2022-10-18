Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) An MP/MLA court on Tuesday slapped a Rs 2,500 fine on former Uttar Pradesh minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui and four others in a 2016 case of illegally blocking a road during a protest outside the state assembly here over remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati.

Siddiqui, who was earlier BSP general secretary, joined the Congress in February and is among six regional heads appointed by the party recently for Uttar Pradesh.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A K Srivastava pronounced the verdict after Siddiqui along with other accused - Ram Achal Rajbhar (now in Samajwadi Party), Naushad Ali, Atar Singh and Mewalal Gautam - appeared in the court.

The four were taken into custody after the court convicted them. The court heard the arguments of the defence and prosecution on the quantum of sentence during the post-lunch session.

The convicts pleaded that they are senior citizens and as the matter was political in nature, they should be awarded lesser punishment.

Considering the circumstances, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2500 each. On the plea of the convicts, the court granted them 15 days to deposit the fine.

The court said that if the amount was not deposited, they would have to undergo 15 days of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, subinspector Shiva Saket Sonker had lodged the FIR on July 21, 2016 with the Hazratganj police.

It was alleged that the accused along with BSP supporters had blocked the road in front of the Assembly while agitating against a statement made by BJP leader Dayashanker Singh against BSP supremo Mayawati.

These BSP leaders also made some derogatory remarks against Singh's daughter and mother during the protest.

