Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on Friday conducted a meeting here with senior officials of the Telangana government to review the welfare of tribals in the state.

Also Read | Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says 'Typical of Our Self-Styled Vishwaguru'.

Chairperson of the Commission Harsh Chouhan held the state review meeting, an official release from NCST said.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Note Exchange Facility Available Till September 30, Says RBI After It Announces To Withdraw the Banknotes From Circulation.

After the meeting, the commission found that the state government, “on an urgent basis” needed to address the issues related to Community Rights and Community Forest Resource (CFR) under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

The Commission also asked the state government to focus on various issues pertaining to tribal lands such as displacements, allotment of land to landless STs and illegal plotting on tribal land among others.

The Commission urged the state government to take steps to curb the atrocities committed against people of ST community and provide medical and other infrastructure facilities to people living in tribal areas.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Harsh Chouhan interacted with the Adivasi tribals of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district at Raj Bhavan, here today.

The representatives of the tribals submitted their representations and urged the Governor and the Chairman of the National Commission for STs to take up their issues with the state and central governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Soundararajan said the Adivasi tribal issues need to be addressed on a priority basis to help the underprivileged sections.

Chauhan stressed on the need for greater awareness among the Adivasi tribal people about their rights.

Anand Nayak, Member of NCST, and the senior functionaries of the Raj Bhavan were present, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)