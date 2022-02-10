Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) National Conference on Thursday held a marathon meeting of the party's constituency in-charges in Kashmir to discuss the implications of the delimitation commission's second draft proposals.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah presided over a virtual meeting of the party's constituency in-charges to discuss the implications of the delimitation commission's second draft working papers and subsequently provide feedback to party MPs for the response that has to be submitted to the delimitation commission, a party spokesman said.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

During the course of the meeting, the NC vice president had a real-time interaction with the party constituency in-charges, provincial and zonal presidents, he said.

The spokesman said the implications of the delimitation commission second draft report and the prevailing political climate were debated upon by the party functionaries.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

During the six-hour long real-time interaction, the constituency in-charges of Kashmir province shared their appraisement with regards the delimitation draft working paper with the vice president, he said.

Interacting with the party functionaries, Omar encouraged everyone attending the meet to step up direct contact with people as well as keeping a close tab on the evolving political situation in their respective constituencies, the NC spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)