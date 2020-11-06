Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the objective behind the creation of a National Education Technology Forum is to support technical education and motivate researchers to take forward deeper studies in Indian scientific and linguistic heritage.

Addressing a three-day international webinar 'Bharata Tirtha' organised by IIT Kharagpur from November 6, the minister announced that a Centre of Excellence for the Indian Knowledge System is being set up at the premier institute, a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said.

He emphasised the importance of imparting education through one's mother tongue and also gave a call for the rejuvenation of Sanskrit language which will benefit the diverse population of a country like India.

"We should draw from the rich educational heritage of India," he said.

Referring to the avaiable historical educational resources in the country, he said, "Initiatives like Study in India, GIAN, GIAN+ and other funded research programmes could be the right resource to spread this to global students and researchers".

The minister also congratulated the premier institute for the continuous work in various branches of the Indian Knowledge System.

"IIT Kharagpur has attempted to introspect on the spirit of India, her challenges in the present times and taken the right measures through an initiative like Bharata Tirtha and research," he said.

Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said, "it is our responsibility to equip our knowledge system with Indian ethos and values and attempt pursuit of excellence in every chosen field".

On NEP 2020, he said, "the new education policy is based not only on cognitive capacities but also social, ethical and emotional capacities of a student which will ensure quality education to every student irrespective of the geographical, economic and social position especially for the historically marginalised and disadvantaged groups".

IIT Kharagpur director Virendra K Tewari expressed the need to acknowledge research work on Indian Scientific Heritage by awarding the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize.

"S S Bhatnagar Prize is a dream goal for science and technology researchers in India. I would like to request our Union education minister to contemplate requesting Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan to create a new vertical on Indian scientific heritage under this prestigious prize," he said.

