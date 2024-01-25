Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday presented awards to meritorious students under the 'Meritorious Girls Education Promotion' programme on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

The event was staged at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "Chief Minister Dhami presented awards to 318 toppers for the years 2022 and 2023."

"Girls who secured the first three positions in intermediate and high school from each district and who secured the first position at the development block level were rewarded with certificates and smartphones by the Chief Minister," the release added.

CM Dhami also launched the 'Parivartan Portal' of the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department and presented a replica of the 'Chandrayaan-3' spacecraft to the girls of Balika Niketan, Dehradun, on the occasion.

The chief minister wished all the daughters of the state on National Girl Child Day and wished for their bright future.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many efforts are being made by the Centre and the state government towards women's empowerment.

CM Dhami added that the government is fully committed to the safety of all its daughters in the state. "Those who commit injustice to our daughters have no place in Uttarakhand or our society", the CM said, adding that as the chief servant of the state, insulting any daughter of the state is an insult to him.

"Our daughters are our pride, honour, and pride. Starting with the great brave woman Teelu Rauteli, there are many names on the list of brave women of our state, including Tincheri Mai, Gaura Devi, Chandraprabha Aitwal, Gangotri Garbyal and Bachendri Pal ji, who proved every challenge small and proved their worth by breaking the evil practices," he said.

"Taking the same tradition forward, today our daughters have made a mark for themselves in every field and have brought glory to the state," the CM added.

He said various schemes launched by the central and state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "helping to make our daughters more self-reliant and empowered".

The state government has recently decided to give 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, the CM announced at the event.

"Earlier, the lives of daughters in the mountains were a struggle but now the scene is changing and the daughters of our marginal villages are also realising their dreams. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the basic mantra of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', the state government has also started various schemes for the birth of daughters until their education, health, and skill development, including the Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme and the Happiness Scheme," CM Dhami said.

"Schemes like Sawari Yojana, Nanda Gaura Yojana, Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Mahila Poshan Yojana are also included," he added.

He stated further that it is the endeavour of the state government that every daughter of Uttarakhand should be empowered, strong, and an equal partner in the overall development of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami added that he will always stand by the state's daughters like a guardian. (ANI)

