Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) National Commission for Minorities Vice Chairman Atif Rasheed on Tuesday urged the Puducherry government to constitute a Wakf Board and a Haj Committee at the earliest, besides a commission for minorities here.

Rasheed, who was on a two-day visit to the union territory, told mediapersons he hadreceived complaints from the minorities in Puducherry that there was no Wakf Board for the last 15 years.

The Minorities panel Vice Chairman, who is also an officiating chairman of the Commission now, said he had suggested during his discussions with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar earlier to constitute a minorities commissionand a Haj committee.

He said the Wakf Board could be set up with 'geo mapping and GPS systems to safeguard Wakf properties.

Rasheed said the Lt Governor had assured him that the Board would be set up as soon as possible.

He said representatives of minority communities here whom he had met, expressed their "full satisfaction with the schemes of the Central government particularly in extending scholarships for educational advancement particularly of girls."

He appealed to state governmentsto make use of the centrally-sponsored Pradhan MantriJan Vikas Karyakaram (PMJVK) programme, a project of the Ministry, which would help establish infrastructure.PTI Cor SS

