Dr. Praveen Sharma and National President of Khukhrain Fraternity Prateek Anand along with hundreds of their workers joins BJP (Photo/Twitter: @Virend_Sachdeva)

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the prominent Congress leader Praveen Sharma and the National President of Khukhrain Fraternity, Prateek Anand, along with hundreds of their workers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Both leaders joined the party in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva in the national capital.

Also Read | Dailyhunt's 'Trust of the Nation 2024' Survey: 61% of Respondents Expressed Satisfaction With the PM Narendra Modi Led-Government.

"The prominent Congress leader Jai Kishan Sharma's son, Dr Praveen Sharma, who is an educationist and also runs a school, joined the BJP," former Mayor Arti Mehra said.

The National President of Khukhrain Fraternity, Prateek Anand, also joined the party.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Accuses Authorities of Preferential Treatment, Says Delhi CM Is Treated Like 'Like a Terrorist' in Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

"I further invite the National President of Khukhrain Fraternity and social worker Prateek Anand on the stage to join the party," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed all the workers who joined the party and said that you people have wasted your time in Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Before they joined the party, I had a word with them, and they all said that we were working for the party that was betraying us. You have expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the workers who joined the party said that the way PM Modi is building the nation," Sachdeva said.

Moreover, the son of Jai Kishan Sharma, Dr. Praveen Sharma, said that the way PM Modi is taking forward the vision of 140 crore people is "commendable."

"I have been in the education sector but today, the way India is moving forward, it is our responsibility to contribute to that. The way PM Modi is taking forward the vision of 140 crore people is commendable. It is important to work towards education and the environment," Praveen Sharma said.

President of Khukhrain Fraternity, Prateek Anand, praised Prime Minister Modi and said that he is taking our nation forward.

"I joined the BJP. There are two reasons for joining the BJP: first, the people of Delhi and the people of the nation are feeling betrayed under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress. PM Modi is taking our nation forward and making it stronger. Today, 100 workers along with me from the Congress party joined the BJP," he said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed both leaders and said that the popularity of the Prime Minister and the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' are going to be taken along with it by every person who wishes to contribute towards nation building.

"Today, the prominent Congress leader Jai Kishan Sharma's son Dr. Praveen Sharma, who has been a prominent face of the party, and Prateek Anand, the national president of the Khukhrain community, joined the BJP along with hundreds of their workers. The popularity of the Prime Minister and the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' are going to be taken along with it by every person who wishes to contribute towards nation building. On my behalf, all of you are welcome to the BJP family," Virendraa Sachdeva posted on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which will fight in alliance, are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)