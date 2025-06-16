New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday praised the decision of the Indian government to send seven multi-party parliamentary delegations to highlight the issue of cross-border terrorism and asserted that the issue of nationalism and national security were "beyond political parties and interests."

He said that all-party delegations visiting foreign countries have invoked the "right responses" both inside and outside the nation.

"I appeal to everyone -- particularly those in the political class of the country -- that issues of nationalism and national security are beyond political parties and interests. I am happy to note that a visionary step by the Prime Minister -- to send an all-party delegation of Members of Parliament abroad -- has evoked the right response, in the country and outside. All political parties converged. That is the Bharat we need -- every day on national security and national development. I am sure this will go a long way," Dhankar said while interacting with students and faculty members at JIPMER Pondicherry.

Underlining the success of Operation Sindoor, Dhankhar stated India destroyed the headquarters of terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba under its policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism."

"About two months back, all of us were concerned, worried, and traumatised. On April 22, in Pahalgam, the terrorists struck us -- they challenged our ethos. The world's most peace-loving nation, a nation that has never engaged in expansionism, was visited by this horrendous terrorist attack. The Prime Minister pledged to the nation: We will have zero tolerance for terrorism. And, I must congratulate our Armed Forces for having vindicated the promise of the Prime Minister, because Muridke and Bahawalpur are witnesses to the testimony of the potency of our BrahMos. The headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba were demolished -- devastatingly -- by calibrated, precise, and calculated attacks," the VP said.

He said that through Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in retaliation for the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack, the world has come to realise the importance of the indigenous production of defence material for India.

"The evidence was given to the entire world -- that this is a different Bharat: bold, confident, but calculated. Because war is not a solution. Prime Minister Modi has hinted -- we are not living in an era of war. We have to take recourse to diplomacy and dialogue. But the message has gone loud and clear. The world has come to realise that indigenous production of defence material means a lot to us," he asserted.

"For any progress, peace is an essential aspect, and peace comes from a position of strength. The best guarantee to peace is that we are ever prepared for war, and that comes when the national mindset is nation first. We have to believe in our nationalism", he added.

The Vice President argued in favour of developing more diagnostic centres and greater research while focusing on the significance of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Ayushman Bharat means, we need more human resources in the shape of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. We need more diagnostic centres, more outlets for medicines, we need greater research. We need springing of hospitals, healthcare centres, both in public and private sector," Dhankar said.

He added, "Health of the nation is fundamental for growth. A person may be very talented, very keen, committed. He wants to give everything to society, he doesn't have self interest. But what if he's not in good health! Who is ever keen to contribute for welfare of others becomes an object of sympathy by others. Therefore, Fit India can be the only answer and you are its watchdogs." (ANI)

