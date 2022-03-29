New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that prior to the suspension of electronic visas in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, e-Visas was available to the nationals of 171 countries, and now has been restored for the nationals of 156 countries of the world.

Rai explained that the e-Visa was available to the nationals under five sub-categories i.e. e-Tourist visa, e-Business visa, e-Medical visa, e- Medical Attendant visa and e-Conference visa.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-Visa facility was suspended and was subsequently restored for the nationals of 156 countries of the world," Rai informed while responding to the questions raised by the Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir.

"e-Visa facility is granted to nationals of these countries after considering inter-alia, the issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations etc," he added.

The extension of this facility is an ongoing process that takes place after appropriate consultations with all stakeholders," MoS Home told Lok Sabha.

Gambhir had sought a reply over the details and number of countries having e-Visa facilities with India. (ANI)

