India News | Naveen Patnaik Holds Discussion with Lakshmi Mittal on Investment in Odisha

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:43 AM IST
India News | Naveen Patnaik Holds Discussion with Lakshmi Mittal on Investment in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a discussion with ArcelorMittal Group Chairman Lakshmi Mittal on investment in the state, via video conferencing on Saturday.

Mittal Group has plans to invest Rs 2000 crores to expand the capacity of its existing plants in Odisha.

The Chief Minister suggested Mittal for value addition within Odisha to the state's minerals so that it will create more job opportunity and help boost Odisha's economy.

He also assured all possible cooperation in the matter.

Arcelor Mittal Group, in the first phase of expansion, will enhance the capacity of Pellet plant at Paradeep to 12 MPTA from 6 MPTA and of beneficiation plant at Dabuna(Keonjhar) to 16 MPTA from 5 MPTA. (ANI)

