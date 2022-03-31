Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): A 31-old-year man was arrested for raping a minor girl in Navi Mumbai, said police on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to the family and was later found to be two months pregnant.

The police stated that both the accused and the victim knew each other. The accused worked in a salon and lived near the victim's house.

The mother of the victim along with the minor registered a complaint with the NRI Coastal Police Station.

The police later arrested the accused and presented him in court. The accused has been sent to police custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

