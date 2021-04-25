Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Santosh Patil, a fisherman, attacked his wife Sandhya (35) with a sickle late Saturday night, killing her instantly, a Panvel Town police station official said.

"Neighbours were alerted by their 11-year-old son about his parents quarrelling. When a police team arrived there and broke open the door, they found Sandhya lying dead in a pool of blood and Santosh standing with a sickle," he said.

"He has told us he killed his wife out of anger as he was ill for the past two days and she was not taking him to a doctor. We are verifying the claim," the official added. PTI

