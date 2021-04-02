Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police's crime detection rate was 70 per cent and this stellar figure was achieved despite the coronavirus outbreak and the demands it placed on personnel, its commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at a function where citizens got back their stolen items, Singh said Navi Mumbai police had managed to detect 70 per cent of chain-snatching cases and 40 per cent of other crimes registered.

The official said a dozen Navi Mumbai police personnel died due to COVID-19 while some 1,200 had contracted the infection since the outbreak began last year.

Singh gave away stolen property, including gold chains, mobile phones, worth Rs 35 lakh to 31 complainants.

He said the total amount of property recovered by police stood at 3.75 crore, and the process of returning it to rightful owners was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)