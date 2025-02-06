New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini who have crossed the formidable 50° south latitude and are now sailing in the legendary Furious Fifties.

Team Tarini left Lyttelton, New Zealand on January 4, 2025, and having sailed more than 12,000 km since the flag off on October 2, 2024, from Goa, have completed more than half of the circumnavigation expedition.

This marks a milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a circumnavigation journey undertaken by Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini as part of India's naval exploration initiative.

In his conversation with Team Tarini, Navy Chief Tripathi expressed satisfaction and happiness at their progress.

In this third leg of the expedition, the officers have endured much rougher seas, navigated two storms, and crossed Point Nemo the most remote location on earth .

"Your smiling faces reflect your resilience, determination and the never-say-die spirit, a source of motivation to all those who are watching you. The Indian Navy and the nation is proud of you," said CNS Tripathi.

The CNS also wished Lieutenant Commander Dilna K on the eve of her birthday and encouraged the crew to continue with their journey together with the same enthusiasm and professionalism.

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini, crossed Point Nemo last week during the third leg of their journey from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands, said an Indian Navy statement.

INSV Tarini's passage through Point Nemo was achieved entirely under sail, making it a noteworthy accomplishment in terms of maritime navigation.

The vessel's crossing through the isolated point highlighted the challenges of navigating such remote and difficult waters.

During their passage, the officers also collected water samples from the area. These samples were expected to provide valuable data on oceanic conditions, including marine biodiversity and the chemical composition of the water, contributing to ongoing oceanographic research, the Navy statement said.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II represents a continuation of India's efforts to support scientific exploration and collaboration. As the officers continue their journey, they will progress toward their next destination, further advancing the objectives of the mission. (ANI)

