Chandigarh [India], September 17 (ANI): Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha after the 'Rakhi Sawant' jab, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the former is still descending from the apes and the monkeys.

"They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind Raghav Chadha.I believe you are still descending! You still have not answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," tweeted the actor-turned-politician.

He further slammed the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and called both parties two sides of the same coin.

"BJP a lost cause in Punjab, trying to make a back door entry through their long term ally the Akali Dal...Desperate to make them heroes but they will remain 'Zeros' in Punjab...Both parties are two sides of the same coin!" he said.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Friday called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the former cricketer criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Chaddha said nobody takes Sidhu seriously.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is considered to be the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He was recently reprimanded and scolded by the Congress High command for his non-stop attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As a result of which Navjot Singh Sidhu today began ranting against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said. (ANI)

