New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief, a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi sought the resignations of party chiefs of five states in order to facilitate the reorganization of the Pradesh Congress Committees.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," Sidhu said in a tweet as he posted the one line resignation letter.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of the Pradesh Congress Committees.

Congress high command's move comes after Congress Working Committee's met on Sunday.

The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

