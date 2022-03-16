Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched the Xiaomi 12 Series in the global market. The Xiaomi 12 Series was launched in China last year. The latest offering by Xiaomi consists of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X smartphones. Xiaomi 12 is priced at $749 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Xiaomi 12 Pro phone starts at $999, whereas the Xiaomi 12X retails from $649. All models will be offered in blue, grey and purple shades. Xiaomi 12 & Xiaomi 12 Pro Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Global Launch: Report.

Xiaomi 12 gets a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

Xiaomi 12X (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X gets the same display, camera module, battery and charging specifications as that of the vanilla model. The only difference is the processor. The Xiaomi 12X comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).