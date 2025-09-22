Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 22 (ANI): The city of Amritsar witnessed the vibrant beginning of 'Langoor Mela', a nine-day unique and spiritual festival that commenced on Monday during the auspicious period of Navratri.

Celebrated with immense devotion and energy at the Bada Hanuman Mandir, this traditional fair also holds a special association with the renowned Durgiana Tirth Temple.

Also Read | 'May This Sacred Festival Bring New Strength, Faith': PM Narendra Modi Extends Navratri 2025 Greetings.

The 'Langoor Mela' marks a deeply symbolic ritual for hundreds of devotees, who make vows to the deity and, upon their wishes being fulfilled, dress their children as langoor, a symbolic monkey form representing Lord Hanuman.

The fair begins with a special ritual where participants, especially the children, take a holy dip in the sacred pond at the temple complex, mixed with curd, signifying purity and devotion. This ritual cleansing is seen as a preparation for the divine journey that follows.

Also Read | Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Devotees Offer Morning Prayers at Harsiddhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain (Watch Video).

After the ritual bath, the children are dressed in sparkling silver-coloured traditional attire, complete with headgear and ornaments. Resembling small avatars of Lord Hanuman, these children, now called langoors, are led in processions to the Bada Hanuman Mandir, located nearby. Devotees bow their heads at the feet of Hanuman, offering prayers, flowers, and sweets, seeking the continued blessings of the mighty deity.

For all the nine days of Navratri, the children dressed as langoors visit the temple daily, a practice reflecting the unwavering devotion of the families involved. Many parents who had once vowed to offer their children as langoors upon the fulfilment of wishes, including recovery from illnesses, job success, or childbirth, now fulfil those promises during this sacred time.

While speaking to ANI, many devotees shared heartfelt stories of how Lord Hanuman fulfilled their wishes and how they have come to express their gratitude.

A devotee, while holding his child dressed in silver attire, said, "I had asked Hanuman ji to bless me with a son. He didn't just give me one, He gave me two sons. Today, I have brought them both here as langoors to bow down before Badha Hanuman."

Another woman, visibly emotional, shared, "I had no children. I prayed to Hanuman ji for a child, and He blessed me with a daughter. I am so glad to have my daughter. I want to give a message to society, whether it's a boy or a girl, it doesn't matter. In today's time, both stand equally strong. Every child is a blessing."

A Sikh devotee also participated in the Langoor Mela with his young son. He said, "It doesn't matter that I belong to a Sikh family; God is one. We should not discriminate based on religion or caste. My wish was fulfilled, and I have come with my son to bow down before Lord Hanuman."

The Langoor Mela is more than a religious fair; it is a vibrant cultural spectacle. The temple premises and surrounding areas come alive with devotional songs, drumbeats, and the enthusiastic chants of "Jai Bajrang Bali!". The atmosphere is charged with faith and celebration, drawing thousands of visitors from across India and even abroad.

Organisers and temple authorities ensure smooth conduct of the fair, with special arrangements for crowd management, water, food, and security. The local administration also supports the event, recognising its significance for both tourism and religious heritage.

Priests at the Durgiana Tirth Temple explain that the Langoor tradition is an ancient practice, believed to bring good luck, health, and prosperity. "It is an act of gratitude to Lord Hanuman. When people's wishes are granted, they come here to thank the deity in the most heartfelt way," said one of the temple priests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)