New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): On the seventh day of Navratri celebrations, an Aarti ceremony took place on Sunday morning at Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur, Delhi, drawing a significant gathering of devotees who came together to offer their prayers to the goddess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered heartfelt obeisance at the feet of Devi Maa, invoking her divine blessings for the nation.

In a message resonating with spiritual fervour and collective goodwill, the Prime Minister prayed for the well-being, courage, and inner strength of all citizens.

"Salutations at the feet of Devi Ma! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

