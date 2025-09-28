New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered heartfelt obeisance at the feet of Devi Maa, invoking her divine blessings for the nation. In a message resonating with spiritual fervour and collective goodwill, Prime Minister prayed for the well-being, courage, and inner strength of all citizens. "Salutations at the feet of Devi Ma! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life," PM Modi wrote on X. Navratri 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on 5th Day of Shardiya Navratri, Says ‘We Bow in Reverence to Devi Maa’.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari Devi temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri. Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Navratri 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on Fifth Day of Shardiya Navratri, Says ‘With Folded Hands, We Pray to Her’.

PM Modi Offers Prayers to Devi Maa on Shardiya Navratri

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

