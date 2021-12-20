New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The National Conference will not be signatory to the draft report of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir in its present form, a spokesperson said on Monday after the panel proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir.

It also proposed reserving 16 constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, held its second meeting here on Monday. Hours after the meeting, which proposed giving more additional seats to Jammu division than Kashmir, the party also termed "malicious" Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh's reported comments in the media that the NC was "satisfied" with the way the commission had completed its report. "Misrepresenting and distorting the facts with malicious intention! Very misleading statement.

Also Read | Banks Recover Rs 13,100 Crore From Assets Sale of Defaulters Like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat sharing. The party will NOT be a signatory to this report," the party said on its official Twitter handle. PTI SKL

Also Read | Sensex Crashes 1,190 Points as Omicron Threat Slams Global Stocks, Investors Get Poorer by Rs 6.79 Lakh Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)