Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the National Conference will decide on the 'one nation, one election' bill before it is put to vote.

The Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

"Still, it is a cabinet proposal and so far not tabled in the parliament. Let there be a detailed discussion on the issue. It should not meet the same fate as the bill related to Article 370 and (transforming J&K into) UT in 2019 which was passed within one or two hours after a token discussion," Abdullah told reporters here.

He said it should be put to open discussion in the Parliament which will decide on it. "As far as the National Conference is concerned, we will sit and form an opinion and accordingly brief our Members of parliament on how to vote."

On the delay in releasing business rules by the Union home ministry to define the roles, responsibilities and powers of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, he said it is likely to be completed by the end of December or early January.

"Work is underway to get some clarity in framing up business rules. We hope it will be completed by December end or January beginning," he said.

He defended his decision to revive the 'darbar' move, an age-old practice under which the government moved administration every six months between Jammu and Srinagar. The practice, introduced by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago, was stopped by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021.

Accusing the BJP of committing atrocities against the people of Jammu, the chief minister said his government would right every wrong done by the national party.

"It was the BJP which stopped the 'darbar' move and committed excesses with Jammu. They have done injustice to the region in every aspect. They destroyed its map and everything that was left by the Maharaja (last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh). For the sake of it, they claim to have respect for Maharaja but what they did with his map, darbar move, State subject law. They have done excess but we will set it right now," he said.

Asked about the possibility of expanding his cabinet to accommodate coalition partner Congress, Abdullah said, "What you have to do with it and that is my job."

He rejected opposition criticism of his government and said "We will publish our report card after completion of the five-year rule."

Abdullah added, "If opposition had to be delivered, the people would have given them the mandate. We have been given five years and not five days, five weeks or five months … We will publish our report card after completion of five years."

