New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau Wednesday said it has arrested five people at the Bengaluru airport for allegedly carrying high-grade cannabis during their return from a trip to Thailand fully paid by drug traffickers.

The five, aged between 25-35 years, were "given to understand" that cannabis business was not an offence in India and in case they were intercepted, "arrangements" would be made for their release, the anti-narcotics agency said in a statement.

About 20 kg of high-grade cannabis (hydroponic weed) was seized from the five people at the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru as they arrived from Thailand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

Those arrested were used as "mules/carriers" to bring the contraband from Thailand by people unknown to them, it said.

The agency said these unknown persons in India, who are believed to be a part of a trans-national drug trafficking syndicate, sponsored leisure trips to Thailand for the "mules" on the promise that while returning they would have to carry a bag containing cannabis.

The NCB cautioned the public that possession of cannabis is an offence in India and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

"Public is advised to be careful against falling in such a trap of this trans-national drug syndicate and not carry any baggage handed over by someone without verifying its contents," it said.

The agency said if any person receives a call about such a sponsored leisure trip abroad or has any information about drug trafficking, they should dial its MANAS helpline number at 1933.

