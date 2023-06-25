Chandigarh [India], June 25 (ANI): To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, Narcotics Control Bureau, Chandigarh Zonal Unit organized a motorcycle ride on Sunday in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, the ride was organised from Sukhna Lake to NCB Chandigarh Office (Sec 66, Mohali), as a part of "Nashe Se Azadi" Pakhwada.

Around 150 Motorcycle riders participated in the event and over 1000 spectators were present during the event.

The Motorcycle Ride was flagged off by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, UT Chandigarh. During the event, Anup Gupta, Mayor Chandigarh, DIG UT Chandigarh, SSP UT Chandigarh and Ketan Bansal SP UT Chandigarh were also present.

During this, great enthusiasm was seen among the youth. All participants and spectators took the 'Say Yes to Life, No to Drug' pledge.

Narcotics Control Bureau is organizing Nasha Se Azadi Pakhwada from June 12-26, to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking known as World Drug Day.

Various programmes/events are being organized simultaneously in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh by NCB, to create awareness among the youth about the ill effects of drugs. (ANI)

