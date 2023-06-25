New Delhi, June 25: In a tragic incident, a woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live wire at New Delhi Railway Station amid waterlogging due to incessant rain in the national capital.

The police have confirmed the incident. The deceased was identified as Saakshi Ahuja. On Saturday night, she came to the railway station with her husband to catch a train to go somewhere. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death After Power Cable Falls On Her in Bareilly.

VIDEO l Woman dies due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises; investigating teams on the spot pic.twitter.com/jR9nJP5BRf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2023

"She died due to electric current running through waterlogged tracks at the New Delhi railway station, caused by heavy rainfall. The power lines were submerged in water, and there was an electric current running through them. Mumbai: Teen Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Live Wire in Nalasopara.

A woman died due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises. FSL team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem. Probe underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/p4c6oqH0vh — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The woman came in contact with it and lost her life," said a police source. The railway authorities and the police are investigating the incident.

