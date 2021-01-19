Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in south and central Mumbai after the arrest of two drug peddlers over the weekend, an official said.

Acting on specific information, an NCB team had arrested the duo with 65 gram mephedrone, a stimulant drug, on Sunday from near J J Hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

As the two were active in south and central Mumbai since a long time, the apex drug law enforcement agency conducted searches in the areas since morning to "trace and apprehend the masterminds" (of narcotics trade), the official said.

