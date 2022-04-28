New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday.

One person was also arrested during the NCB raid, it added.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Key Accused from West Bengal.

The drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags and wrapped in packets of e-commerce firms, NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday, he added.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022: Authorities Not to Allow 'Shab-e-Qadr’, 'Jumat-ul-Vida’ Prayers at Srinagar’s Historic Jamia Masjid.

The drugs came to the country through an India-Afghanistan syndicate that has been busted, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)