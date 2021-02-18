Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday apprehended one South African woman and seized nearly 2.9 kgs of heroin from her possession at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here.

"On the basis of secret information, a team of NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit seized a total 2.960 Kg Heroin (Commercial Quantity) along with 10,000 South African Rand and intercepted one South African lady namely Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on February 18," read a press statement by the NCB.

Khalishwayo, travelling from Johannesburg - Doha - Mumbai by Qatar Airways, was intercepted by NCB Mumbai at Arrival area of CSI Airport Mumbai. During the search of her bag, one cavity was found. In that cavity, two packets of Heroin were found concealed and one packet was found concealed in the bag itself.

The total weight of the three packets containing Heroin is 2.960 Kg. She has been apprehended for contravention of Section 8 (c) and 21 (c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Further investigation is in progress," added the statement. (ANI)

