New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday said that National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a shining example of "Unity in Diversity", and since its formation, it has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by instilling values of discipline, character, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in them.

Bhatt was addressing NCC Cadets of Republic Day Camp 2023 at Delhi Cantt here in the national capital.

Bhatt underlined that the NCC has been an epitome of "Unity and Discipline" for the Youth of the Country and has been strengthening the patriotic and secular values which are also enshrined in the Indian constitution.

The MoS of Defence emphasized that the expansion of NCC is progressing as per schedule. "Through its expansion plans, NCC aims at enhancing its coverage in coastal areas, border areas and left-wing extremism-affected areas with special emphasis on transforming the youth of these remote areas," he said.

He expressed confidence that the special efforts will increase the reach of NCC to the rural and semi-urban areas by locating maximum new raisings in such areas. "It will definitely energise the youth in these areas and give them an opportunity to contribute towards nation-building," he added.

Ajay Bhat appreciated the role of NCC cadets in community development and social service schemes like the National Youth Festival, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

"NCC's disaster relief efforts including the assistance to civil administration in various states and their exceptional service in Swachta Abhiyan, and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan have been praiseworthy. NCC's efforts in making our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Har Ghar Tiranga on August 15, 2022, literally made it into a great festival full of patriotic fervour. I am sure the ethos of teamwork and value education inculcated in you will always enable you to positively contribute towards national objectives in the future too," Bhatt said.

Earlier, a contingent of all three wings namely the Army, Navy and Air Force presented an impressive "Guard of Honour" to the Union Minister of State on his arrival. NCC cadets thereafter presented a fine band display.

Later in the day, Ajay Bhatt visited the 'Flag Area' prepared by the NCC cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets briefed him in detail about their respective State Directorate themes.

He also visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of NCC with a display of a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, and motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of NCC.

Ajay Bhatt along with other distinguished guests later witnessed a spectacular 'Cultural Programme' by the cadets in the NCC auditorium. (ANI)

