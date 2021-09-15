New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance of a complaint regarding a student not being allowed to wear a 'Karah' during the NEET-2021 examination in Chandigarh and called for a factual report from the Union Territory's administration and the National Testing Agency.

The NCM has taken cognisance of the complaint from Bhupinder Singh regarding his son being not allowed to wear 'Karah' in NEET-2021 examination at the Government Model School, Chandigarh, whereas other students wearing silver Karah were allowed with tape fixing, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The commission said that since the incident involves persons belonging to a minority community, it has called for a factual report in the matter from Chandigarh administration and the National Testing Agency that conducted the NEET-2021 examination.

The NCM formed under the NCM Act, 1992, has been, inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities, the statement said.

Karah (bracelet) is one of the five symbols of Sikhism that are worn by Sikhs.

Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura took over as the NCM chairperson last week.

