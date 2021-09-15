Hyderabad, September 15: The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 results were declared by the Osmania University on Wednesday. Candidates can check the TS LAWCET 2021 and TS PGLCET 2021 results on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET exam was held on August 23 in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. Meanwhile, the TS PGLCET exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The Osmania University in Hyderabad conducted both exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. AP POLYCET Result 2021 Declared At polycetap.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Download The Results:

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET - lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

. Click on "download rank card option" on the home page to check TS LAWCET results 2021 or TS PGLCET results-2021.

Enter your login details.

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take their printout for future use.

The exams were held as per the COVID-19 protocols. The TS LAWCET 2021 was conducted for admissions into three or five-year LL.B. Regular Courses. Meanwhile, the TS PGLCET was held for admission into two-year LL.M. courses in the colleges of law in the state for the academic year 2021-2022.

