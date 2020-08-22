Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) An NCP office-bearer was among five persons arrested here on Saturday in Maharashtra for allegedly manhandling police personnel, an official said.

A group of about 25 people led by Manoj Kokane, Thane district city secretary, the NCP, had barged in Diva police outpost on Friday night and abused the on-duty police officer for allegedly not arresting an accused in an assault case, he said.

They also staged a rasta roko and shouted slogans, the official said.

NCP workers present in the mob abused a police sub-inspector at the police outpost and manhandled him.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), he said.

