New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

The meeting came two days before the monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19.

Earlier on Friday, newly-appointed leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal held consultations with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, government officials said.

An all-party meeting will be held on July 18, sources had said on Wednesday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they added. (ANI)

