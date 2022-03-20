Pune, Mar 20 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party was not inclined to ally with AIMIM, a day after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel proposed an alliance with tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), headed by Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena has already rejected Jaleel's suggestion for an alliance.

"I have been reading about this statement (of Jaleel) but I want to clarify that this is not our party's stand (to ally with AIMIM),” Pawar told reporters at Baramati in the Pune district.

"They (AIMIM) can talk about alliances but the parties they are talking about should accept such proposal in the first place," the former Union minister said.

Pawar said though the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) proposed a tie-up at the state level, the formation of such an alliance has to be approved by the national committee of political parties.

Speaking at another event, Pawar spoke about a possible meeting with authorities regarding another Pune airport, the location for which is yet to be finalised.

"Various defence establishments are located in and around Pune. Every morning, IAF conducts training sorties in these areas. We need to understand their (defence's) views and for that, we will hold a meeting in the next fortnight," Pawar said.

AIMIM MP Jaleel had said in Aurangabad on Saturday that his party was wrongly termed as the 'B' team of BJP.

"There is no power left in them (Shiv Sena) to defeat the BJP single-handed. That's why they need the support of Congress and NCP. I propose that let's add another wheel to the (three-wheeled) autorickshaw and make it a comfortable car. We have expelled the corporator who had opposed the singing of 'Vande Mataram' (in the Aurangabad municipal corporation) and he has joined the NCP now," he had told a Marathi news channel.

