New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked measures under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while there was a marginal improvement compared to Monday morning, when the AQI was in the 'severe' category at 418.

Several areas in Delhi reported alarmingly high AQI levels. Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both recorded AQI readings of 444, while Wazirpur registered 446. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (437), RK Puram (421), Bawana (418), ITO (414), Chandni Chowk (412) and Dwarka Sector 8 (412). All these locations fell in the 'severe' category, indicating extremely poor air quality and heightened health risks.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Forecasts of weather and meteorological conditions by IMD and IITM indicate that Delhi's average AQI will remain in the 'very poor' category in the coming days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that it has revoked its earlier orders dated January 17, 2026, invoking Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR). Stage-IV measures are applicable when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 450, classified as 'Severe'.

All implementing agencies across the NCR have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and intensify measures under these stages to prevent AQI levels from worsening into the 'Severe' category.

The CAQM emphasised that air quality monitoring and review will continue across the region, with all agencies ensuring the timely implementation of preventive measures under Stage-I, II, and III. (ANI)

