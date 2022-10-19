Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday questioned the Centre on steps it is taking to arrest the slide of the Rupee.

Also Read | Aramane Giridhar Named Defence Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra New Revenue Secretary.

The rupee plunged 61 paise to decline below the 83-mark for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in Delhi: Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Will Attract Fine, Jail Term Up to Six Months.

"Our Indian Rupee today ended on a record low per dollar. Questions to our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are - What are you and the government doing to strengthen the Rupee that according to you is weakening because the dollar is strengthening," NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto tweeted.

"From 2 private banks, a large dollar demand from 2 public sector companies has led to record fall of the rupee. Who are these 2 companies and why are they making this large demand which is hurting the rupee? Ms.Sitharaman must clarify and give truthful answers to the nation," he said in another tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)