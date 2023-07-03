Thane, July 3: Nationalist Congress Party workers owing allegiance to Ajit Pawar held a protest against Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and MLA Jitendra Awhad in Thane on Monday.

Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on Sunday and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Government Announces to Give Ads to Social Media Influencers With Over 10,000 Followers.

The protesters gathered in front of the state circuit house here and hit posters of Patil and Awhad, who the party seeks to make as leader of opposition in the Assembly, with slippers. The protesters said they were retaliating to a section of party workers blackening the face of Pawar on a poster.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)