New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said the central government should subsidise the passenger cars with the mandatory six airbags feature when the policy comes into force from October next year.

The remarks came on a day the government deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by a year to October 1, 2023.

"Nitin Gadkari ji says, safety of all passengers in cars is a priority irrespective of their cost, therefore cars with six airbags are mandatory from October 2023," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

"But not everyone can afford this variant and since 'safety is a priority', will Gadkari ji ask the government to give a subsidy," Crasto said.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

The minister asserted the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

